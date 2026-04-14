WWE WrestleMania 42 card: Matches for Night 1 on Saturday, Night 2 on Sunday
A total of 13 matches are officially set to take place in Las Vegas this weekend
The biggest wrestling event of the year draws near with WrestleMania 42 set to take place in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday. As usual, WWE has loaded up WrestleMania with a mix of superstar wrestlers and the involvement of mainstream stars.
Thirteen matches have been announced for the two-day event. Night 1 will be headlined by Randy Orton challenging Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE championship. In a controversial twist to the match, Pat McAfee was revealed as the voice in Orton's ear and now McAfee will have to leave the wrestling business forever if Orton fails to win on Saturday.
The Night 2 main event pits world heavyweight champion CM Punk against Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns. Reigns is looking to climb back to being a champion, having previously been champion for 1,316 days. Punk has invoked the ire of Reigns' Samoan family, leading to questions over whether or not Reigns will truly go at it alone against the champion.
Eight of the 13 announced matches are for championships and even those matches with no gold on the line feature big stars, including Seth Rollins vs. Gunther and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi.
WWE has revealed the two-night split for WrestleMania 42, and you can find the cards for Night 1 and Night 2 below.
WrestleMania 42 Night 1 match card
- Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed vs. The Usos & LA Knight
- Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre (Unsanctioned Match)
- Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan
- Women's Intercontinental Championship -- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Nikki & Brie Bella
- Seth Rollins vs. Gunther
- Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton
WrestleMania 42 Night 2 match card
- Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar
- Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio (Ladder Match)
- WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
- United States Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams
- Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
- World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns