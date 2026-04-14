The biggest wrestling event of the year draws near with WrestleMania 42 set to take place in Las Vegas on Saturday and Sunday. As usual, WWE has loaded up WrestleMania with a mix of superstar wrestlers and the involvement of mainstream stars.

Thirteen matches have been announced for the two-day event. Night 1 will be headlined by Randy Orton challenging Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE championship. In a controversial twist to the match, Pat McAfee was revealed as the voice in Orton's ear and now McAfee will have to leave the wrestling business forever if Orton fails to win on Saturday.

The Night 2 main event pits world heavyweight champion CM Punk against Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns. Reigns is looking to climb back to being a champion, having previously been champion for 1,316 days. Punk has invoked the ire of Reigns' Samoan family, leading to questions over whether or not Reigns will truly go at it alone against the champion.

Eight of the 13 announced matches are for championships and even those matches with no gold on the line feature big stars, including Seth Rollins vs. Gunther and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi.

WWE has revealed the two-night split for WrestleMania 42, and you can find the cards for Night 1 and Night 2 below.

WrestleMania 42 Night 1 match card

Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed vs. The Usos & LA Knight

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre (Unsanctioned Match)

Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan

-- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan Women's Intercontinental Championship -- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

-- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Nikki & Brie Bella

-- Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria vs. Nikki & Brie Bella Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton



WrestleMania 42 Night 2 match card

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

Intercontinental Championship -- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio (Ladder Match)

-- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Rey Mysterio (Ladder Match) WWE Women's Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

-- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

-- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns



