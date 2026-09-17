Week 2 of the NFL schedule features a 14-game slate on Sunday, including an early-season NFC North battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Both teams are coming off emphatic wins, with the Bears -4.5 favorites in their home opener after Chicago infamously had a comeback victory over the Pack in last year's postseason. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

There are a number of solid matchups in Week 2, including Bengals vs. Texans (-2.5), Steelers vs. Patriots (-4.5), Panthers vs. Falcons (+2.5), Commanders vs. Cowboys (-4.5) and Colts vs. Chiefs (-6.5). The Giants face the well-rested Rams (-7) on 'Monday Night Football.' Before locking in any Week 2 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 2 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of nearly 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL picks at SportsLine.

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Top Week 2 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model like the Seahawks (-3.5), who cover the spread in well over 60% of simulations at betting apps in against the Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Seahawks have won each of the last nine meetings with the Cardinals, and covered the spread in eight of those matchups. Seattle has also covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games, including five of the last six.

Sam Darnold has been ruled out for this one after sustaining a glute injury in the opener, but Drew Lock stepped in last week and helped guide the Seahawks to a 13-10 win over the Patriots. He finished with 187 passing yards and one touchdown. He also rushed twice for 13 yards.

Arizona, meanwhile, is coming off a stunning 26-14 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers in coach Mike LeFleur's debut as a head coach. Jacoby Brissett led the Cardinals with 277 yards passing with one touchdown. He faces a stingier defense this week and is 0-3 all-time versus Seattle, with a 17.7-point average margin of defeat. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 2 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog in well over 60% of simulation. You can only see the model's Week 2 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 2 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 2 NFL best bets from a model on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks, and find out.