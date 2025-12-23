The Week 17 NFL schedule kicks off with three games on Christmas Day, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Three divisional matchups highlight the slate with Cowboys vs. Commanders, Lions vs. Vikings and Broncos vs. Chiefs. Outside of the gridiron, there is also upcoming NBA, college basketball and more, all of which can be played on the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $75 in bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, December 23

After downloading the Underdog Fantasy app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog Fantasy deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for NFL Week 17

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Lower (0.72x)

Prescott has thrown for one or fewer touchdowns in two of the past three games, and in six games this season. The SportsLine model projects 0.8 passing touchdowns, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, 4.5 receptions - Lower (1.05x)

Jefferson has been held under wraps for a good portion of the past month. He has had just two receptions in three of the past four games. The model is projecting 3.1 receptions, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

RB Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs, 10.5 carries - Higher (0.88x)

With the team's top two quarterbacks sidelined due to injury, look for Kansas City to turn to its ground attack. Pacheco has had 11 or more carries in six games this season, including four in the last seven games. The model is projecting 11.3 carries, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.19x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Underdog Fantasy.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).