Wednesday's sports schedule includes nearly 40 men's basketball tournament games and six NBA matchups, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA games is a matchup between two of the best Western Conference teams in the Houston Rockets against Denver Nuggets, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $75 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, March 11

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, March 11

G Darren Buchanan Jr., Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 6.5 rebounds - Lower (0.77x)

Buchanan is averaging 3.6 rebounds in 31 games this season. He has grabbed six or fewer rebounds in 11 of his last 13 games. The SportsLine model projects Buchanan to grab 4.9 rebounds against the Golden Gophers. Pick it at Underdog:

G Kobe Knox, South Carolina Gamecocks, 11.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Knox has scored 12 or more points in three of the last five games. He scored 18 points in the last matchup against Oklahoma. The SportsLine model projects Knox to score 11.6 points against the Sooners. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G Josh Dix, Creighton Bluejays, 14.5 points - Lower (0.88x)

The senior has averaged 14 points in two games against Seton Hall this season. In 31 games this year, he is averaging 12.7 points in 32.8 minutes. The SportsLine model projects Dix will score 14.1 points against Seton Hall. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.53x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).