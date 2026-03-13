Over a dozen men's college basketball tournament games and eight NBA matchups highlight Friday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top college matchups include No. 7 Iowa State vs. No. 2 Arizona in a Big 12 Conference semifinal, and No. 18 Purdue vs. No. 11 Nebraska in a Big Ten Conference quarterfinal, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, March 13

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Friday, March 13

F Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets, 15.5 points - Lower (0.89x)

Smith has scored 15 or fewer points in three of the last five games. In 61 games this season, he is averaging 15.4 points in 34.8 minutes of action. The SportsLine model projects Smith to score 15.3 points against the Pelicans. Pick it at Underdog:

F Kyle Filipowski, Utah Jazz, 8.5 rebounds - Higher (0.94x)

Filipowski has been averaging 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games. He has grabbed nine or more rebounds in four of the past five games. In a 119-116 win over Golden State on Monday, he scored 19 points, while grabbing 15 boards. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

F Shelton Henderson, Miami Hurricanes, 5.5 rebounds - Lower (0.88x)

In 31 games this season, Henderson is averaging 4.8 rebounds in 30.8 minutes. He has grabbed five or fewer rebounds in two of the last three games. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.78x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).