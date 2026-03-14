Nearly two dozen men's college basketball tournament games and seven NBA matchups highlight Saturday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top college matchups include the Big East Conference Tournament championship game between the sixth-ranked UConn Huskies and 13th-ranked St. John's Red Storm, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, March 14

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, March 14

F Thomas Haugh, Florida Gators, 7.5 rebounds - Lower (0.94x)

Haugh is averaging 6.1 rebounds in 30 games this season. He has grabbed seven or fewer rebounds in seven of his last 11 games. The SportsLine model projects Haugh to grab 6.8 rebounds against Vanderbilt. Pick it at Underdog:

G Nick Boyd, Wisconsin Badgers, 3.5 assists - Higher (0.84x)

Boyd is averaging 4.1 assists in 32 games this season. He has registered five or more assists in four of his last five games. He had nine assists in Thursday's 85-82 win over Washington. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G Tylen Riley, Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 15.5 points - Higher (1.02x)

Riley has been red hot, scoring 16 or more points in two of his last three games. In Friday's 90-84 triple-overtime win over North Texas, he finished with 26 points. He had 16 points in the 93-66 win over East Carolina on March 5. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.23x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).