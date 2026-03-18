Wednesday's sports schedule features nine NBA, six NHL, and a number of Major League spring training games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups includes the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets in a key Western Conference game, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, March 18

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, March 18

G De'Anthony Melton, Golden State Warriors, 14.5 points - Lower (1.03x)

Melton averages 13.4 points in 37 games, including 13 starts. He scored 12 points in Friday's 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves. The SportsLine model projects Melton to score 13 points against the Celtics. Pick it at Underdog:

F Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans, 5.5 rebounds - Lower (1.07x)

Williamson is averaging five rebounds over the past 10 games. He has grabbed five or fewer rebounds in three of the last four games. The SportsLine model projects Williamson to register 5.4 rebounds against the Clippers. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

G Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls, 10.5 assists - Lower (0.86x)

Giddey has registered 10 or fewer assists in 15 of his last 18 games. The SportsLine model projects Giddey will dish out 8.3 assists against Toronto. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.98x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).