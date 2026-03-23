A hefty slate of 10 NBA games, one NHL matchup and a number of Major League Baseball spring training games highlight Monday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups include the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, March 23

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, March 23

C Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs, 11.5 rebounds - Lower (1.06x)

Wembanyama is averaging 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games. The SportsLine model projects Wembanyama to grab 11.3 rebounds against the Heat, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

SF Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic, 4.5 assists - Higher (1.03x)

Bane has averaged six assists in two games against the Pacers this season. He dished out five assists in Saturday's 105-104 loss to the Lakers. The SportsLine model projects Bane to dish out 4.8 assists against the Pacers. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

PF Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder, 13.5 points - Higher (0.86x)

Holmgren is averaging 17.9 points over his past eight games. The SportsLine model projects Holmgren to score 15.8 points against the 76ers, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.1x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).