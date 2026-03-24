Four NBA games, 15 NHL matchups and a number of Major League Baseball spring training games highlight Tuesday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups include the Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Tuesday, March 24

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

Get started here:

Best Underdog picks for Tuesday, March 24

SF Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets, 4.5 rebounds - Lower (1.04x)

Knueppel has grabbed six or more rebounds in three of the past five games. He is averaging 5.3 rebounds in 70 games, including 69 starts. The SportsLine model projects Knueppel to grab 5.3 rebounds against the Kings. Pick it at Underdog:

SG DeMar DeRozan, Sacramento Kings, 5.5 assists - Lower (0.93x)

DeRozan is averaging 4.7 assists over his past nine games. In 71 games, all starts, he is averaging 4.1 rebounds. The SportsLine model projects DeRozan to dish out 4.8 assists against the Hornets. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

C Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, 12.5 rebounds - Higher (0.86x)

Jokic has grabbed 14 or more rebounds in three of the last five games. He registered a triple-double in a 128-112 win over Portland on Sunday with 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists. The SportsLine model projects Jokic to grab 12.8 rebounds against the Suns. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.26x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).