There will be 11 more Major League Baseball season openers, while the NBA features three games and the NHL 13 more, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups include an Eastern Conference game between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Thursday, March 26

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Thursday, March 26

P Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.87x)

Yamamoto logged 201 strikeouts in 173.2 innings a year ago, averaging 6.7 strikeouts per outing. In 30 games, he was 12-8 with a 2.49 ERA. The SportsLine model projects Yamamoto to register 5.9 strikeouts, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

LF Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.06x)

In 143 games last season, Carroll hit .259, with 32 doubles, 17 triples, 31 homers and 84 RBI. The SportsLine model projects Carroll to register 1.9 total bases against the Dodgers, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

CF Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.08x)

The fifth-year veteran hit .267 in 160 games last season. In 652 plate appearances, he had 31 doubles, four triples, 32 homers and 95 RBI. The SportsLine model projects Rodriguez to register 1.8 total bases against the Guardians, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.47x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every MLB game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).