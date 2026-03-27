Eight Major League Baseball, 10 NBA and two NHL games highlight Friday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups include an Eastern Conference game between the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Friday, March 27

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Friday, March 27

P Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays, 5.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.81x)

In 32 starts last season, Gausman averaged 5.9 strikeouts per outing. Gausman logged 193 innings pitched in 2025, striking out 189 batters. The SportsLine model projects Gausman to register 5.6 strikeouts against the Athletics, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

2B Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants, 1.5 total bases - Higher (1.09x)

Arraez had a hit in the season opener against New York. In 154 games with the Padres last season, he batted .292 with 30 doubles, four triples, eight homers and 61 RBI. The SportsLine model projects Arraez to register 1.5 total bases against the Yankees, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins, 17.5 outs recorded - Lower (1.04x)

Alcantara averaged just 16.9 outs per outing last season. In 31 starts, he went 11-12 with a 5.36 ERA, logging 174.2 innings. The SportsLine model projects Alantara to register 17.4 outs against the Rockies, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.96x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).