A full 15-game Major League Baseball slate as well as six NBA and 15 NHL matchups highlight Saturday's sports schedule, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups include the Detroit Pistons, the top team in the Eastern Conference, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves, the fifth seed in the West, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, March 28

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, March 28

P David Peterson, New York Mets, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (0.88x)

In 30 starts last season, Peterson averaged five strikeouts per outing. Peterson logged 168.2 innings pitched in 2025, striking out 150 batters. The SportsLine model projects Peterson to register 5.2 strikeouts against the Pirates, giving this a 4 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

RF Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers, 0.5 hits - Higher (0.79x)

Frelick was 1-for-3 with a home run in the season opener against the White Sox. Last season, he hit .288 in 142 games, with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 homers, 63 RBI and 76 runs scored. The SportsLine model projects Frelick to register 0.9 hits against the White Sox, giving this a 3.5 out of 5 rating. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

P Will Warren, New York Yankees, 4.5 strikeouts - Higher (1.02x)

Warren averaged 5.2 strikeouts per outing last season. In 33 starts, he pitched 185 innings, striking out 171 batters. The SportsLine model projects Warren to register 5.4 strikeouts against the Giants, giving this a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).