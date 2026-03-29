Sunday's sports schedule is chock full of events, including a 12-game Major League Baseball slate as well as nine NBA and six NHL games, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top NBA matchups include the New York Knicks against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Sunday, March 29

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Sunday, March 29

SG Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic, 21.5 points - Lower (0.94x)

Bane is averaging 20.5 points over his past 10 games. He has scored 17 or fewer points in three of his last four. The SportsLine model projects Bane to register 19.4 points against the Raptors, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Pick it at Underdog:

PF Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat, 10.5 rebounds - Lower (1.02x)

Adebayo is averaging 10.3 rebounds over his past nine games. He has grabbed 10 or fewer rebounds in three of his last five games. The SportsLine model projects Adebayo to grab 9.7 rebounds. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

SF Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder, 17.5 points - Lower (0.94x)

Williams is averaging 14.3 points over his last 10 games. He scored seven points in a 119-109 loss at Boston on Wednesday. The SportsLine model projects Williams to score 17.3 points, giving this a 3 out of 5 rating. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.85x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).