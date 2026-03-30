A full Major League Baseball schedule of 15 games as well as eight NBA and five NHL matchups highlight Monday's sports slate, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Among the top MLB matchups include the New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Monday, March 30

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Monday, March 30

G Collin Sexton, Chicago Bulls, 17.5 points - Higher (1.03x)

Sexton has scored 22 or more points in three of his last four games. Over his last six, he is averaging 18.7 points. In a 125-124 loss at Memphis on Saturday, he poured in 26 points. Pick it at Underdog:

F Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs, 11.5 rebounds - Higher (0.86x)

Wembanyama has been a rebound machine of late. He has grabbed 15 rebounds in each of the last three games. He is averaging 12.1 rebounds over his past nine. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

F Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks, 5.5 assists - Higher (0.88x)

Flagg has been dominant of late and has been averaging 6.6 assists over his past 10 games. He has dished out seven or more assists in three of the last four games. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 5.01x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).