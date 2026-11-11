Wednesday's sports schedule features 10 NBA, six NHL, three Mid-American Conference Division 1 college football games, as well as numerous NCAA Division I college basketball games, including seven involving AP top-25 ranked teams, and three UEFA Women's Champions League soccer matches. Among the more intriguing matchups include an NBA clash featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder and Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. That makes for plenty of ways to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2 and utilize the best DFS apps.

The Underdog promo code varies by state, but it offers a play $10, get $50 in bonus entries promotion for new users. The bonus funds can be used on prediction picks and fantasy picks. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Wednesday, Nov. 11

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog bonus entries.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: A $10 minimum deposit is required, with a qualifying first entry of at least $10, and the bonus funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your deposit.

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Best Underdog picks for Wednesday, Nov. 11

QB Jadyn Glasser, Central Michigan Chippewas, 197.5 passing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Glasser threw for 221 yards in a 28-27 loss to Miami (Ohio) on Oct. 24. The SportsLine model projects Glasser to throw for 209 yards against Sacramento State on Wednesday night. Pick it at Underdog:

RB Messiah Burch, Buffalo Bulls, 74.5 rushing yards -- Higher (1.87x)

Burch has rushed for 75 or more yards in five of his last six games. He rushed 33 times for 184 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-24 win over Bowling Green on Oct. 24. The SportsLine model projects Burch to rush for 158 yards against Ball State on Wednesday. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

WR Adjatay Dabbs, Toledo Rockets, 60.5 receiving yards -- Lower (1.87x)

Dabbs had 35 receiving yards in a 23-8 loss to Buffalo on Oct. 10. The SportsLine model projects Dabbs to register 60 yards receiving on Wednesday against UMass. Combine picks on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 6.5x.

Available states: all states where Underdog operates

Underdog Play and Get Promo Terms

18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, & VA) and physically present in an eligible state where Underdog Pick'em operates.

Promotion is available exclusively to new users who complete identity verification (KYC) and have an account in good standing.

Make a minimum first-time deposit of $10 and place a qualifying first entry of at least $10

Drafts do not count as qualifying entries for this promotion.

Bonus entries are non-withdrawable site credits and must be used on fantasy entries with a payout multiplier of at least 2x (i.e., +100 odds or 50% implied probability).

Winnings generated from bonus entries are subject to a 1x playthrough requirement and become fully withdrawable cash.

Bonus entries automatically expire 14 days after being credited if unused.

Bonus entries can be used on Prediction picks only if the entry includes 1 prediction pick and at least 2 fantasy picks

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).