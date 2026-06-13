Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2: $50 new user bonus for Knicks-Spurs, World Cup, more on Saturday, June 13

Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs highlights Saturday's sports schedule at 8:30 p.m. ET, making it the perfect time to use the latest Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. The 2026 World Cup also rolls on with four matches as the action begins with Switzerland vs. Qatar at 3 p.m. ET and also features a showdown between Brazil and Morocco at 6 p.m. ET, leaving plenty of ways to utilize the best DFS apps. The Underdog promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5 in fantasy entries, get $50 in fantasy bonus entries. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog promo code for new users:

How to claim the Underdog promo code on Saturday, June 13

After downloading the Underdog app, here's how to get started and use the Underdog promo code CBSSPORTS2. Follow these steps to claim your Underdog deposit match bonus.

How to get started: click the CLAIM BONUS button below to access the latest offer and be redirected over to Underdog or click here How to enter the Underdog bonus code: click "sign up" and enter your information to create an account. Then tap or click the 'Add Promo Code' button. Type in CBSSPORTS2. How to activate the Underdog bonus code for new users: If you have a Play & Get offer, enter any contest of $5+ to activate your welcome offer of $50 in fantasy bonus entries.

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Best Underdog picks for Saturday, June 13

G Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks, 27.5 points - Lower

Brunson posted massive numbers in New York as he cleared 30 points in both Game 3 and Game 4. He only averaged 25 points per game in the first two games of the series in San Antonio, however, and SportsLine's prediction model is projecting 24.5 points for him in Game 5 on Saturday. Pick it at Underdog:

G De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs, 14.5 points - Higher (0.88x)

This a potential buy-low opportunity on Fox after he had some costly mistakes in Game 4. He still finished with 18 points in that game and has averaged just over 14 per game for the series. The model is projecting 15.5 points for Fox in Game 5. Click here to sign up for Underdog Fantasy:

Arda Guler, Turkiye, 2.5 shot attempts - Higher (0.88x)

SportsLine expert Jon Eimer calls Turkiye a squad that is "disgustingly loaded with top-tier attack." He is expecting multiple goals against Australia, and he mentions Guler, who plays for Real Madrid, as one of the players to watch. Combine picks for a parlay on Underdog Fantasy for a potential payout of 4.6x.

The SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NBA game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NBA picks on Underdog.

Must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. See assets.underdogfantasy.com/web/PlayandGetTerms_DFS.html for details. Offer not valid in MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, and PA. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org; NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369).