Home-court advantage in the 2026 NBA playoffs changes on Friday, the perfect chance to claim the latest DraftKings promo code to get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager. The Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks hold a 2-0 series lead, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't expect a relocation to Philadelphia to change New York's winning ways, backing the Knicks to defeat the 76ers at -102 odds in its Friday NBA best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rather than backing a winner or side for Spurs vs. Timberwolves, the model projects value in taking Under 215.5 total points scored. The model also sees strong value in backing Over seven runs scored in Yankees vs. Brewers despite a strong pitching matchup in its Friday DraftKings MLB best bets. Claim the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager:

Check out our DraftKings promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at DraftKings Sportsbook

Knicks (-102) to defeat the 76ers

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Under 215.5 total points (-105)

Yankees vs. Brewers: Over 7 total runs (-118)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +614 (risk $100 to win $614, odds subject to change). Claim $100 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Knicks (-102) to defeat the 76ers

After a dominant 39-point Game 1 victory, the Knicks held off the 76ers with a 108-102 win on Wednesday. The trio of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby all scored at least 20 points in Game 2 to provide balanced scoring once again. The Knicks have won five straight games this postseason and are 6-2 in the playoffs. The Knicks haven't had many issues against the 76ers in recent years, with a 15-5 head-to-head record over the last three years, including the playoffs. The Knicks won both their games in Philly this year, and the model projects the Knicks to continue that success, winning in 68% of simulations. Back the Knicks here, and claim $100 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins as a new user:

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Under 215.5 total points (-105)

The Under has hit in five of seven Spurs games this postseason, and in six of eight Timberwolves games during the playoffs. The Under has hit in all three of the Timberwolves' games in Minnesota this postseason as they host on Friday for the first time this series. The Under has hit in 68.2% games in Minnesota this year (30-14), and the Under is 24-19 in Spurs road games this year. The model projects these trends to continue, with the Under hitting in 58.5% of simulations. Back the Under at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Yankees vs. Brewers: Over 7 total runs (-118)

Both the Yankees and Brewers are sending arguably their best pitchers to the mound, with New York starting veteran Max Fried (2.39 ERA) and Milwaukee starting 24-year-old Jacob Misiorowski (2.84 ERA). However, both the Yankees and Brewers have two of the best offenses in baseball, with New York second in scoring (5.41 runs per game) and Milwaukee sixth at 5.17 runs per game. They've both proven the ability to hit quality pitching as well, and with a total this low, the model expects these offenses to score enough to cash the Over. The Yankees scored nine runs against Texas on Thursday and they've scored at least seven runs themselves in six of their last seven games. Meanwhile, the Brewers are coming off a six-run performance on Wednesday. The model projects the Over to hit in 68.1% of simulations. Back the Over at DraftKings here, and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager as a new user:

Want more NBA and MLB picks on Friday?

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