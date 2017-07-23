Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Mayweather-McGregor, Canelo-GGG

Plus, Mikey Garcia is set to square off with Adrien Broner

This year is shaping up to be a busy year for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather now officially set to square off in a boxing match.

Canelo Alvarez is set to finally take on middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in a superfight showdown this September. Plus, in June, Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev collide for a rematch of their epic fight from 2016.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2017 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMatchWeight class/titleNetwork
July 29Brooklyn, New YorkMikey Garcia vs. Adrien BronerJunior welterweightShowtime
Aug. 5Los AngelesVasyl Lomachenko (c) vs. Miguel MarriagaWBO junior lightweight titleESPN
Aug. 19Lincoln, NebraskaTerence Crawford (c) vs. Julius Indongo Junior welterweight unificationESPN
Aug. 26Carson, CaliforniaMiguel Cotto vs. Yoshirio KamegaiWBO vacant junior middleweight titleHBO
Aug. 26Las VegasFloyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregorJunior middleweightShowtime PPV
Sept. 9Carson, CaliforniaSrisaket Sor Rungvisai (c) vs. Roman "Chocolatito" GonzalezWBC junior bantamweight titleHBO
Sept. 16Las VegasGennady Golovkin (c) vs. Canelo AlvarezMiddleweight titlesHBO PPV
Sept. 23Manchester, EnglandJoseph Parker (c) vs. Hughie FuryWBO heavyweight titleTBD
