Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Mayweather-McGregor, Canelo-GGG
Plus, Mikey Garcia is set to square off with Adrien Broner
This year is shaping up to be a busy year for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather now officially set to square off in a boxing match.
Canelo Alvarez is set to finally take on middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in a superfight showdown this September. Plus, in June, Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev collide for a rematch of their epic fight from 2016.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2017 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Match
|Weight class/title
|Network
|July 29
|Brooklyn, New York
|Mikey Garcia vs. Adrien Broner
|Junior welterweight
|Showtime
|Aug. 5
|Los Angeles
|Vasyl Lomachenko (c) vs. Miguel Marriaga
|WBO junior lightweight title
|ESPN
|Aug. 19
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Terence Crawford (c) vs. Julius Indongo
|Junior welterweight unification
|ESPN
|Aug. 26
|Carson, California
|Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshirio Kamegai
|WBO vacant junior middleweight title
|HBO
|Aug. 26
|Las Vegas
|Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor
|Junior middleweight
|Showtime PPV
|Sept. 9
|Carson, California
|Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (c) vs. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez
|WBC junior bantamweight title
|HBO
|Sept. 16
|Las Vegas
|Gennady Golovkin (c) vs. Canelo Alvarez
|Middleweight titles
|HBO PPV
|Sept. 23
|Manchester, England
|Joseph Parker (c) vs. Hughie Fury
|WBO heavyweight title
|TBD
-
Horn wants Pacquiao in Australia again
The WBO welterweight champion has no time for critics after controversial first fight
-
Superfight bets will eclipse Super Bowl
Make no mistake about it: Come Aug. 26, Las Vegas needs Floyd Mayweather to win
-
BOX: Money-McGregor reax
How will the Mayweather-McGregor press tour impact the big fight? In This Corner breaks it...
-
What we learned from Mayweather-McGregor
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor put on a show last week and left us with plenty of que...
-
Sneaking into McGregor Mayweather press
You'd think security at these events would be a little bit tighter, but Adobe Photoshop is...
-
Mayweather-McGregor wrap up press tour
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather wrapped up their four-day tour in England on Friday
Add a Comment