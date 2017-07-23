Boxing schedule for 2017 highlighted by Mayweather-McGregor, Canelo-GGG

This year is shaping up to be a busy year for boxing, especially with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather now officially set to square off in a boxing match.

Canelo Alvarez is set to finally take on middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in a superfight showdown this September. Plus, in June, Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev collide for a rematch of their epic fight from 2016.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2017 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.