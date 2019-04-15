Boxing schedule for 2019 highlighted by Canelo vs. Daniel Jacobs, Crawford vs. Khan
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
The year in boxing thus far has been really all may fans could ask for after 2018 gave us a lot to remember. We're not even halfway through 2019, though, so there's still plenty of action still to come with some of the most notable champions in the sweet science still yet to hit the ring. Plenty of the boxing action that we crave is headed our way as the summer months quickly creep up.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
We started 2019 with a bit of business in the welterweight division as Manny Pacquiao dominated Adrien Broner for an easy decision win that could set up a Floyd Mayweather rematch. Now, we have plenty of big names still to look forward to the rest of the year. Terence Crawford is back in action when he battles Amir Khan on PPV, Canelo Alvarez takes on Danny Jacobs on Cinco de Mayo weekend and heavyweights take center stage in late May and early June with Joshua, Wilder and Tyson Fury all in action.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|April 20
|New York
|Terence Crawford (c) vs. Amir Khan
|WBO welterweight
|ESPN PPV
|April 20
|Carson, California
|Danny Garcia vs. Adrian Granados
|Welterweights
|Fox
|April 26
|Inglewood, California
|Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (c) vs. Juan Francisco Estrada
|WBC junior bantamweight title
|DAZN
|May 4
|Las Vegas
|Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Daniel Jacobs
|Middleweight unification
|DAZN
|May 11
|Fairfax, Virginia
|Jarrett Hurd (c) vs. Julian Williams
|IBF/WBA junior middleweight titles
|Fox
|May 18
|Brooklyn
|Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Domonic Breazeale
|WBC heavyweight title
|Showtime
|June 1
|New York
|Anthony Joshua (c) vs. Jarrell Miller
|Unified heavyweight titles
|DAZN
|June 15
|Paradise, Nevada
|Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz
|Heavyweights
|ESPN
-
Shields becomes undisputed champion
Shields won a unanimous decision, with all three judges scoring the bout 98-92
-
Shields vs. Hammer prediction, preview
Maybe the most anticipated fight in women's boxing history goes down Saturday in Showtime
-
Lomachenko vs. Crolla live updates
Lomachenko meticulously dismantled the No. 1 contender as he retained his lightweight titl...
-
Lomachenko vs. Crolla predictions, pick
Lomachenko may be facing a 'stay busy' opponent instead of his unification bout, but it still...
-
Mike Tyson takes issue with 'Punch-Out'
While Tyson is the iconic final obstacle, licensing is an issue
-
British boxer bites opponent, gets DQ'd
Kash Ali tackled David Price, then bit him on the midsection, and was disqualified