Conor McGregor's warm-up routine gets mocked by boxers around the world
Terence Crawford took notice of McGregor's rather eccentric warm-up
Lampooning Conor McGregor has kind of become peoples' favorite thing lately. McGregor isn't being given much of a chance in his upcoming bout with Floyd Mayweather (although he's being given significantly better chances now than he was a month ago), and now that his habits are outside of the UFC bubble, they're getting mocked mercilessly.
A video went viral of McGregor doing what looked like some variation of the Bernie while warming up. Total Pro Sports tweeted out the video of McGregor wildly swinging his arms.
Terence Crawford, a light welterweight champion himself, saw the video. He decided to show his own take on it. Crawford can be seen in the white tank on the left along with a whole host of other pro boxers getting their laughs in.
McGregor's eccentricities have been done, and his general strangeness isn't news to most people. Crawford is presumably in the crowd that doesn't love the way that this fight has gone down, or he's a boxing purist. Whatever the case, it's pretty clear what side he's standing on come Aug. 26.
