A flight out of San Francisco International Airport turned violent on Wednesday night when boxing legend Mike Tyson threw punches at a man who was allegedly bothering him on the plane. Tyson repeatedly punched the man, whose assigned seat on the flight was behind the boxing legend's. The man was allegedly left with a bloody face after Tyson hit him.

According to TMZ Sports, the incident occurred at 10:30 p.m. after Tyson boarded a Jet Blue flight headed to Florida. TMZ also reported that the passenger Tyson hit "was extremely intoxicated ... and wouldn't stop provoking the boxer in his seat."

Here is a look at what went down, as published by TMZ Sports (warning: the content of the video is graphic and violent).

A fellow passenger and witness to the incident told TMZ that Tyson did not appear angry at first. Things then took a turn, though, after Tyson took a selfie with the man. Following the photo, the man reportedly kept trying to speak to Tyson.

Tyson, then visibly upset, told the man to stop trying to talk to him. The person did not, and witnesses say it was then that Tyson got physical, TMZ reported.

After punching the man several times in the face, witnesses claim Tyson then walked off the plane. TMZ Sports reports the man injured in the incident got medical attention and went to the police regarding what happened. According to SF Gate, Tyson was in San Francisco on Wednesday to attend the city's 420 cannabis festival in Golden Gate Park.