Arizona jumped two spots to No. 5 in the updated Coaches Poll released Monday after recording statement wins over Arizona State and Oregon. The Wildcats could guarantee a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title by going 2-0 against UCLA and USC this week.

The Wildcats have won nine of their last 10 games — with the lone loss coming to Washington State — heading into the final week of the regular season. Washington State currently sits 0.5 games ahead of Arizona in the Pac-12 standings. Because WSU owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona, it would earn the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament by winning its final game against Washington on Thursday.

Duke jumped two spots to No. 8 ahead of its marquee showdown against No. 7 North Carolina this weekend. The Blue Devils could clinch a share of the ACC regular-season title by winning their final two games against in-state rivals NC State and North Carolina. UNC would clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win over Notre Dame on Tuesday.

BYU re-entered the rankings after knocking off Kansas on the road and TCU at home last weekend. The Cougars are in their inaugural season as a member of the Big 12 and check in at No. 23 this week.

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Dayton 31; Texas Tech 24; Nevada 24; Boise State 16; App State 13; James Madison 10; Oklahoma 8; Northwestern 7; Indiana State 5; Clemson 5; TCU 4; Wake Forest 3; Nebraska 1;