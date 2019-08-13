College basketball rankings: Oregon lands a 5-star center and is now in the early Top 25 And 1

1 Michigan St. The Spartans are returning three of the top four scorers from a team that won the Big Ten regular-season title and Big Ten Tournament title before advancing to the Final Four. Cassius Winston, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, is the leading candidate to be the preseason National Player of the Year. -- 32-7

2 Duke The Blue Devils are enrolling a top-five recruiting class for the sixth consecutive season - one that's highlighted by 5-star prospects Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt. The return of Tre Jones will give Mike Krzyzewski the type of experience in the backcourt most great teams possess. -- 32-6

3 Kentucky The return of Ashtan Hagans for his sophomore year is massive for Kentucky. He'll combine with one of the nation's top recruiting classes to create what should be the SEC's best team. -- 30-7

4 Louisville Jordan Nwora's decision to withdraw from the NBA Draft means Louisville is bringing back six of its top seven scorers. The Cardinals are also set to enroll a top-15 recruiting class - not to mention graduate transfer Lamarr Kimble, who averaged 15.6 points per game last season at Saint Joseph's. -- 20-14

5 Kansas The Jayhawks will have to replace three of the top six scorers from last season's team that finished 17th at KenPom. But a core of Devon Dotson and Udoka Azuibuike - plus the late additions of Iowa grad-transfer Isaiah Moss and 4-star prospect Jalen Wilson - make KU the obvious favorite in the Big 12. -- 26-10

6 Maryland The early loss of Bruno Fernando should mostly be offset by the return of Jalen Smith and addition of former 5-star prospect Chol Marial. The Terrapins will be talented, experienced and a real threat to Michigan State at the top of the Big Ten. -- 23-11

7 Memphis Penny Hardaway has secured what is arguably the best recruiting class in Memphis history. It's highlighted by 5-star center James Wiseman and 5-star forward Precious Achiuwa - both of whom project as top-10 picks in the 2020 NBA Draft. -- 22-14

8 N. Carolina The loss of Coby White after one season stings a little considering he didn't project as a one-and-done prospect coming out of high school. But the enrollment of 5-star guard Cole Anthony should fill any hole UNC might otherwise have in the backcourt. -- 29-7

9 Florida The late addition of Kerry Blackshear Jr. qualifies as a huge boost to Florida's roster. The Virgina Tech grad-transfer will pair with a heralded recruiting class and some nice returning pieces to keep the Gators part of the national conversation. -- 20-16

10 Virginia The Cavaliers are losing the top three scorers from their national championship team. But Tony Bennett still has enough - thanks in part to the return of Mamadi Diakite and Kihei Clark - to keep Virginia nationally relevant. -- 35-3

11 Gonzaga Zach Norvell's decision to remain in the NBA Draft means Gonzaga is losing the top four scorers from last season's team. That's among the reasons why it was crucial for Mark Few to secure a top-15 recruiting class and enroll a heralded graduate transfer like Admon Gilder. -- 33-4

12 Seton Hall The Pirates are bringing back eight of the nine players who averaged double-digit minutes last season for a team that made the NCAA Tournament. The best of the bunch is Myles Powell, who averaged a team-high 23.1 points while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. -- 20-14

13 Villanova The Wildcats are losing their top two scorers - but bringing back four of the top seven from a team that won last season's Big East title outright. They'll combine with a top-five recruiting class to keep Villanova a part of the national conversation. -- 26-10

14 Texas Tech Chris Beard has once again reloaded in Lubbock via the graduate-transfer market. The Red Raiders, thanks to the late additions of Chris Clarke and T.J. Holyfield, will compete for back-to-back Big 12 titles. -- 31-7

15 Oregon Dana Altman has done a nice job restocking Oregon's roster after losing three players early to the NBA Draft. The late addition of N'Faly Dante gives the Ducks a difference-making center who dominated the Nike EYBL circuit this summer. NR 25-13

16 Auburn The top three scorers from Auburn's team that advanced to the Final Four are gone - most notably Bryce Brown and Jared Harper. But the Tigers still have enough talent in the program to compete near the top of the SEC. -- 30-10

17 Purdue The loss of Carsen Edwards is obviously a big deal. But Matt Painter has proven capable of running a competent program even when he loses key players. -- 26-10

18 VCU Every relevant piece from a VCU team that won the Atlantic 10 by two games is back. That includes four players who averaged double-digits in points last season. -- 25-8

19 Tennessee The Vols are losing the top three scorers from a team that spent part of last season ranked No. 1. That alone represents 48.8 points per game that must be replaced in some form. -- 31-6

20 Baylor The Bears are losing Makai Mason and King McClure. But they'll get Tristan Clark back and likely make the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in a seven-year span. -- 20-14

21 Ohio St. Five of the top seven scorers from a team that spent part of last season ranked are back - including Kaleb Wesson, who averaged 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds as a sophomore. Those returnees, combined with a top-15 recruiting class, should have Chris Holtmann in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year. -- 20-15

22 Arizona The loss of Brandon Williams for the season to knee surgery is a massive bummer for the Wildcats. It means Arizona is only returning one player (Chase Jeter) who averaged at least 7.5 points per game last season. 7 17-15

23 Davidson The top six scorers from a Davidson team that finished 14-4 in the Atlantic 10 are back -including A-10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundsson. As long as Kellan Grady stays healthy, the Wildcats will be good enough to advance in the NCAA Tournament. 1 24-10

24 Utah St. The top four scorers from a team that shared the Mountain West Conference title are back - most notably Sam Merrill, who averaged 20.9 points last season. Barring a surprise or injury, he'll win back-to-back MWC Player of the Year awards. 1 28-7

25 Saint Mary's The Gaels are returning seven players who averaged at least 13 minutes per game last season - among them Jordan Ford, who averaged 21.1 points while shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range. Saint Mary's should be good enough to provide Gonzaga with a real challenge in the WCC. 1 22-12