WATCH: West Virginia player ejected for tripping Texas Tech player while on bench
Routt didn't play a minute in the WVU lopsided loss to No. 18 Texas Tech
West Virginia basketball player Logan Routt was ejected from the Mountaineers' Monday night game against No. 18 Texas Tech for tripping Red Raiders guard Matt Mooney from the bench.
The incident took place early on in the second half after Mooney closed out on a shot attempt and ran into the WVU bench. From there, Routt appears to have closed his legs and entrapped Mooney, causing him to trip and fall. The play was reviewed and Routt was subsequently assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and booted.
Routt's absence likely wouldn't have made a difference if he was on the bench or in the locker room, however. He played less than one minute in the 81-50 win for Texas Tech, and by the time he was sent to the locker room, West Virginia's fate was all but sealed.
Routt is a walk-on who, as a junior, is averaging 2.3 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this season.
