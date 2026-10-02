Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-10, 180 lbs
|Birthplace: Bronx, NY
|Class: Freshman
Next Game
Mon, Nov 2 @ 4:00 pm ET
@ UAB Blazers (20-12)
- Rock Hill Sports & Events Center
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1:47
Vanderbilt Gets 1st NCAAT Win Since 2012
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1:46
12 vs. 5 Matchups In The First Round Of The NCAA Tournament: No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt
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1:27
Searching For A Cinderella Story: McNeese
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41:12
NCAAM Tournament Regions Break Down
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1:02
South Region Picks: No. 12 McNeese vs No. 5 Vanderbilt
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8:07
South Region First Round Picks
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