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  • MCNSE
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Akim Mazou

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-10, 180 lbs
Birthplace: Bronx, NY
Class: Freshman

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Mon, Nov 2 @ 4:00 pm ET
@ UAB Blazers (20-12)
  • Rock Hill Sports & Events Center
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    1:47

    Vanderbilt Gets 1st NCAAT Win Since 2012

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    1:46

    12 vs. 5 Matchups In The First Round Of The NCAA Tournament: No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 5 Vanderbilt

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    1:27

    Searching For A Cinderella Story: McNeese

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    41:12

    NCAAM Tournament Regions Break Down

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    1:02

    South Region Picks: No. 12 McNeese vs No. 5 Vanderbilt

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    8:07

    South Region First Round Picks

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Top Akim Mazou News

Southland Standings

Team Conf Overall
SFA
 20-2 28-6
MCNSE
 19-3 28-6
TEXPA
 14-8 19-14
TXAMCC
 13-9 18-15
NORL
 12-10 15-18
NICHST
 12-10 14-19
HOUBP
 8-14 12-20
NWST
 8-14 10-22
UIW
 7-15 12-19
LAMAR
 7-15 12-19
TAMC
 6-16 11-21
SELOU
 6-16 9-22
Full Standings