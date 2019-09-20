Drive Chart
California-Mississippi Preview

  • Sep 20, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) No. 23 California wants to remain unbeaten, while Mississippi is seeking to make a statement with a win against a ranked team.

Cal can start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2015 if the Golden Bears are able to walk away with a road victory Saturday at Ole Miss (2-1).

Although the campuses are separated by over 2,000 miles, these programs are familiar with each other. They faced off just two seasons ago at Cal, with the Golden Bears scoring 20 unanswered points in the second half to win 27-16 at home.

''They have some really talented players that jump off the tape,'' Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. ''They have a couple of coaches we are familiar with and have competed against a lot. They have really good players and coaches. It will be a great challenge for our team in all three phases.''

Ole Miss is aiming for its first victory over a Top 25 team since beating No. 16 Mississippi State 31-28 in 2017.

The Rebels' chances of winning this one depend on whether they can solve a Cal defense that has held each of its last 10 opponents below 24 points. That stretch includes a 20-19 road upset of No. 22 Washington, which was ranked 14th at the time.

California's defense features linebacker Evan Weaver, whose 41 total tackles lead all Football Bowl Subdivision players.

''I'm excited about this opportunity, a chance to have a top-25 team coming into Oxford,'' Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said ''Cal is a very good football team. Watching them on tape, the first thing that jumps out is how good and physical they are on defense. They have one of the best secondaries we'll face all year.''

Here are some other things to know about Saturday's Cal-Ole Miss matchup.

VAUNTED BEARS SECONDARY

Quarterback Matt Corral and the Ole Miss offense have struggled to find consistency in the passing game. That passing attack faces perhaps its toughest challenge yet against a veteran California secondary that features Jaylinn Hawkins, who has seven career interceptions.

Ole Miss receivers coach Jacob Peeler was an assistant coach at California from 2013-2016. He's very familiar with the California secondary that has become the strength of the team.

''Every one of those kids was there when I was there,'' Peeler said. ''Ashtyn Davis was actually a receiver before moving to defense. Hawkins was recruited as a receiver. The rest of them, (Camryn) Bynum, Josh Drayden are all very good. Their accolades are certainly well deserved.''

Ole Miss' Elijah Moore has 18 receptions this year, but no other receiver on the Rebels' roster has more than four.

COULD EARLY KICKOFF TIME HAVE IMPACT?

This cross-country trip will be no easy task for Cal as it prepares to play in the sweltering Mississippi heat in a game that will kick off at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

Wilcox said the bears will begin to get adjusted to central time by waking up earlier on Wednesday. The Golden Bears planned to depart for Oxford on Thursday.

''We will get our body clocks started on Wednesday,'' Wilcox said. ''The early start won't be an issue and we will hydrate like crazy.

TOUGH CONDITIONS

The game-time temperature is expected to be around 90 degrees, and that also could be a factor.

Corral is a southern California native and acknowledged the heat is much different in Mississippi than it is out west. He believes it will take the Golden Bears some time to adjust to the warm temperatures and says that could have more of an impact than the early kickoff time.

''The heat is different, I'm not going to lie,'' Corral said. ''A nice 70 degrees at practice versus it being 80 at six o'clock in the morning and even hotter at practice in the afternoon. There is a big difference. But at the end of the day, we have to put the football down and play.''

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

California
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 478 3 1 123.6
C. Garbers 36/68 478 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 324 2
C. Brown Jr. 65 324 2 26
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 132 2
M. Dancy 23 132 2 23
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 130 0
C. Garbers 38 130 0 19
A. Netherda 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
A. Netherda 2 7 0 4
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
N. Remigio 1 3 0 3
J. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Hawkins 1 -2 0 0
R. Walker III 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
R. Walker III 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Crawford 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 146 2
K. Crawford 7 146 2 37
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 99 1
N. Remigio 6 99 1 36
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
J. Duncan 4 60 0 27
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 39 0
C. Brown Jr. 6 39 0 28
J. Tonges 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 31 0
J. Tonges 1 31 0 31
G. Reinwald 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
G. Reinwald 2 30 0 19
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
M. Dancy 4 30 0 12
J. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
J. Hawkins 3 17 0 9
T. Clark 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Clark 1 13 0 13
M. Polk 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
M. Polk 2 13 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Bynum 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Bynum 0-0 0 1
T. Beck 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Beck 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/8 7/7
G. Thomas 7/8 0 7/7 28
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ole Miss
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 578 4 1 144.9
M. Corral 46/73 578 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 308 4
S. Phillips 71 308 4 27
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 104 1
J. Ealy 17 104 1 52
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 92 0
S. Conner 18 92 0 37
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 35 0
M. Corral 25 35 0 23
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
I. Woullard 1 3 0 3
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
O. Cooley 1 1 0 5
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
E. Moore 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 278 3
E. Moore 18 278 3 46
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 0
D. Drummond 4 69 0 26
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 54 1
J. Pellerin 5 54 1 19
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 0
O. Cooley 5 51 0 18
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 41 0
J. Ealy 4 41 0 26
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
J. Mingo 3 25 0 23
D. Gregory 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Gregory 1 20 0 20
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
M. Battle 2 20 0 14
T. Knight 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Knight 1 11 0 11
S. Conner 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Conner 1 5 0 5
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
S. Phillips 2 4 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Hartsfield 0-0 0 1
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Jones 0-0 0 1
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Haynes 0-0 0 1
D. Evans 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Evans 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 9/10
L. Logan 4/6 0 9/10 21
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
