Drive Chart
CHARLO
CLEM

Charlotte-Clemson Preview

  • AP
  • Sep 20, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is on high alert for his team's game against Charlotte, even with the No. 1-ranked Tigers taking on a 49ers program that's only played Division I football since 2013.

Swinney believes Charlotte (2-1) of Conference USA has the pieces on offense and defense to ''embarrass'' Clemson if his players don't take their preparation seriously. The coach wants them focused on Charlotte, paying attention to things like betting lines that have the Tigers a nearly six-touchdown favorite to win their 19th consecutive game Saturday night.

''This a team that could embarrass us if we do not have a great week of preparation,'' Swinney said.

And he's got reasons to back that up. He points to Charlotte 41 points in a loss at Appalachian State as evidence of the explosive. He brings up that Charlotte is fifth nationally with 13 sacks (tied with Boise State, Maryland and Michigan State) and disruptive on defense. Throw in Clemson's inconsistent play on offense and defense, he adds, and the mix is right for a trap-game result.

Count on the Tigers being wary.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been up and down this season, but still is among the Atlantic Coast Conference leaders in passing yards and touchdowns. Clemson's other Heisman Trophy contender entering the season in tailback Travis Etienne has had a pair of sub-par games in wins over Texas A&M and Syracuse the past two weeks, but appears ready for a breakout performance. And Clemson's group of receivers in Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers have accounted for four touchdowns and nearly 40 percent of the team's 1,633 total yards.

Charlotte coach Will Healy , in his first season, understands the challenge his team faces at Death Valley. He also knows the exposure of playing the nation's top-ranked team is invaluable in building the program.

''People are going to be talking about Charlotte football and that helps us a lot,'' said Healy, in his first season. ''Now it's up to us to go out there and put a great brand of football on the field and to be competitive in the football game.''

Some other things to watch when No. 1 Clemson faces Charlotte on Saturday night.

STREAKING CLEMSON

Along with putting their program-record 18-game win streak on the line, the Tigers have a couple of other runs they're looking to keep intact against Charlotte. Clemson has won 20 straight non-conference games at home and 21 consecutive non-conference games overall. The Tigers have also won 32 straight games on Saturdays, the longest active streak in the country.

CUT THAT OUT

Swinney said that Charlotte's Healy texted him this week that his 4-year-old son can't stop watching Clemson's hype videos on the internet.

LAWRENCE'S VIEW

The Clemson sophomore quarterback understands he has not played crisply throughout some of the season's three games. But he believes he's making steady improvement as long as the Tigers keeping winning, that's the most important concern. Lawrence has thrown for 831 yards and five TDs. He also has five interceptions, already surpassing the four he had during the national championship season.

POWER FIVE GAMES

Charlotte is 0-4 all-time against Power Five conference teams since reviving football in time for the 2013 season. The 49ers have an ambitious schedule the next couple of seasons, facing Duke and Tennessee in 2020, the Blue Devils and Illinois in 2021 and Maryland and South Carolina in 2022.

PAYING ATTENTION

Clemson linebacker James Skalski tries to get as much of the defensive game plan as possible. Tigers coordinator Brent Venables makes that difficult. Venables often has 20 or more points on the board for his players take down, then starts changing things on the fly. ''He's literally a mastermind at what he's doing,'' Skalski said.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll , https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Charlotte 2-1 -----
1 Clemson 3-0 -----
CLEM -41.5, O/U 61.5
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Charlotte
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 587 7 2 178.4
C. Reynolds 44/63 587 7 2
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 90 2 2 156
B. Kean 7/11 90 2 2
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
E. Shirreffs 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 351 4
B. LeMay 46 351 4 65
I. Finger 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 215 2
I. Finger 25 215 2 68
C. Reynolds 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 141 2
C. Reynolds 25 141 2 36
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 123 1
A. McAllister 16 123 1 69
T. Smalls Jr. 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
T. Smalls Jr. 7 32 0 8
E. Shirreffs 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
E. Shirreffs 1 26 0 26
B. Kean 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 9 0
B. Kean 4 9 0 12
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
C. Dollar 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Elder 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 201 1
M. Elder 11 201 1 39
C. Dollar 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 157 2
C. Dollar 10 157 2 46
V. Tucker 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 131 2
V. Tucker 11 131 2 27
T. Ringwood 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 72 2
T. Ringwood 5 72 2 41
B. LeMay 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 1
B. LeMay 6 53 1 20
N. Henderson 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 49 0
N. Henderson 5 49 0 20
C. Bent 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Bent 1 6 0 6
J. Hunt 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Hunt 1 5 0 5
A. McAllister 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
A. McAllister 1 3 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
H. Segura 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
H. Segura 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Cruz 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 17/18
J. Cruz 1/1 0 17/18 20
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 831 5 5 139.5
T. Lawrence 59/97 831 5 5
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 49 1 0 134.2
C. Brice 6/10 49 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 334 3
T. Etienne 42 334 3 90
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 162 2
L. Dixon 25 162 2 19
C. Mellusi 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 93 1
C. Mellusi 7 93 1 57
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 55 3
T. Lawrence 11 55 3 25
M. Dukes 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
M. Dukes 8 32 0 13
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 30 0
D. Rencher 9 30 0 9
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 27 0
C. Brice 3 27 0 16
T. Phommachanh 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
T. Phommachanh 5 21 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 318 1
T. Higgins 15 318 1 62
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 171 1
J. Ross 15 171 1 48
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 127 2
A. Rodgers 6 127 2 87
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 87 0
T. Etienne 8 87 0 27
J. Ngata 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
J. Ngata 2 37 0 25
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
L. Dixon 3 30 0 22
F. Ladson Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 2
F. Ladson Jr. 3 28 2 21
J. Lay 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
J. Lay 1 20 0 20
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
J. Chalk 3 19 0 9
C. Powell 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
C. Powell 2 15 0 13
T. Chase 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Chase 2 12 0 11
D. Allen 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
D. Allen 1 10 0 10
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
W. Swinney 1 4 0 4
B. Spector 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Spector 1 3 0 3
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Overton 1 3 0 3
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Rencher 1 -4 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Muse 0-0 0 2
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 0-0 0 1
M. Goodrich 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Goodrich 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Potter 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/6 15/15
B. Potter 4/6 0 15/15 27
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores