|
|
|LALAF
|LAMON
No. 23 Louisiana prepares for UL Monroe sans head coach
No. 23 Louisiana prepares for UL Monroe sans head coach
No. 23 Louisiana had to prepare for this Saturday's Sun Belt Conference game at in-state rival Louisiana-Monroe without head coach Billy Napier.
Napier -- as well as multiple players on his team -- tested positive for COVID-19, causing last weekend's non-conference game against Central Arkansas to be canceled. The school announced 33 players were in the coronavirus protocol, which means they were either recovering from the virus, had tested positive or were in quarantine as a result of contact tracing.
"You know, I had really one rough day there - day-and-a-half, or so - where the symptoms were pretty tough," Napier said. "But overall I think I'm on the way out of it.
"The tough thing here is we don't get to go to practice, and (I'm) not going to have an opportunity to spend time with the family for Thanksgiving."
Napier is scheduled to complete his 10-day quarantine Friday and said he plans to drive to Monroe separately from the team and join the Ragin' Cajuns (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) at the stadium.
"I wish I could be with them during the week and all that getting ready, but, I mean, it's just not happening," said Napier. "It's fortunate that it worked out to where I can be there Saturday."
The Ragin' Cajuns won four games in a row and clinched their third consecutive West Division title with a 38-10 victory against visiting South Alabama on Nov. 14 before last week's cancelation. Quarterback Levi Lewis completed 21 of 31 passes for 252 yards and a season-high three touchdowns and was named the conference's Player of the Week. Lewis has thrown for a league-leading 1,880 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
Louisiana players were disappointed by last weekend's cancellation.
"It's devastating we couldn't play, because ... at the end of the day, each game counts to us," safety Kam Pedescleaux said.
Added offensive tackle Max Mitchell: "I feel like we were hitting our stride there, and I feel like this past week we could have really ... carried on what we did the week before last and hopefully let some the younger guys play."
Louisiana-Monroe (0-8, 0-5) hasn't played since a 52-34 loss at Georgia State on Nov. 7, partly because of its own coronavirus concerns.
The Warhawks returned to the practice field last Saturday.
"We got back going a little bit Saturday and again (Sunday)," Warhawks coach Matt Viator said, "trying to get everybody back in a football rhythm, so to speak, and try to get on a normal week."
The Warhawks have yet to hold a lead this season. They've been outscored 302-128 this season.
"It's frustrating," Viator said. "I think we continue to play really hard, compete really hard. It's just not happening for us."
Quarterback Jeremy Hunt relieved ailing starter Colby Suits and completed 26 of 39 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia State. Suits since has announced he's opting out of the rest of the season and entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Louisiana won six of the past eight meetings in this season after the Ragin' Cajuns eked out a 31-30 victory last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|234.5
|AVG PASS YDS
|244.4
|
|
|201.5
|AVG RUSH YDS
|66.5
|
|
|436
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|310.9
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell
|E. Mitchell
|102
|563
|6
|0
|
T. Ragas
|T. Ragas
|94
|524
|6
|0
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|49
|290
|1
|0
|
L. Lewis
|L. Lewis
|32
|178
|3
|0
|
E. Bailey
|E. Bailey
|10
|60
|0
|0
|
T. Wiggins
|T. Wiggins
|1
|14
|0
|0
|
E. Rogers Jr.
|E. Rogers Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
M. Orphey Jr.
|M. Orphey Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
D. Fleming
|D. Fleming
|1
|-5
|0
|0
|
C. Fields
|C. Fields
|1
|-6
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. LeBlanc
|P. LeBlanc
|23
|334
|1
|0
|
J. Williams
|J. Williams
|16
|301
|3
|0
|
K. Lacy
|K. Lacy
|18
|274
|2
|0
|
D. Fleming
|D. Fleming
|10
|158
|1
|0
|
C. Smith
|C. Smith
|12
|128
|1
|0
|
N. Johnson
|N. Johnson
|10
|121
|0
|0
|
C. Gossett
|C. Gossett
|6
|98
|1
|0
|
T. Ragas
|T. Ragas
|7
|95
|1
|0
|
E. Mitchell
|E. Mitchell
|11
|93
|0
|0
|
E. Rogers Jr.
|E. Rogers Jr.
|10
|89
|2
|0
|
D. Pauley
|D. Pauley
|4
|82
|0
|0
|
J. Lumpkin
|J. Lumpkin
|4
|40
|0
|0
|
H. Bergeron
|H. Bergeron
|2
|21
|0
|0
|
K. Carter
|K. Carter
|2
|18
|0
|0
|
D. Cambre
|D. Cambre
|1
|10
|0
|0
|
P. Migl
|P. Migl
|1
|9
|1
|0
|
G. Eke
|G. Eke
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Washington
|A. Washington
|0-0
|0
|1
|
M. Garner
|M. Garner
|0-0
|0
|2
|
B. Trahan
|B. Trahan
|0-0
|0
|3
|
E. Garror
|E. Garror
|0-0
|0
|3
|
C. Solomon
|C. Solomon
|0-0
|0
|1
|
P. Butler
|P. Butler
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Snyder
|N. Snyder
|5/10
|0
|20/22
|0
|
K. Almendares
|K. Almendares
|3/3
|0
|9/9
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Suits
|C. Suits
|151/248
|1537
|8
|7
|
J. Hunt
|J. Hunt
|36/63
|418
|4
|3
|
J. Pederson
|J. Pederson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|77
|270
|3
|0
|
I. Phillips
|I. Phillips
|23
|62
|0
|0
|
C. Suits
|C. Suits
|35
|57
|0
|0
|
J. Myers
|J. Myers
|12
|47
|0
|0
|
P. Carter
|P. Carter
|4
|42
|2
|0
|
K. Roach
|K. Roach
|9
|35
|1
|0
|
J. Hunt
|J. Hunt
|15
|27
|0
|0
|
C. Whitfield
|C. Whitfield
|1
|4
|0
|0
|
D. Sparks
|D. Sparks
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Pederson
|J. Pederson
|28
|329
|0
|0
|
J. Frett
|J. Frett
|17
|270
|1
|0
|
J. Bloomfield
|J. Bloomfield
|14
|263
|1
|0
|
P. Carter
|P. Carter
|17
|256
|2
|0
|
J. Hodoh
|J. Hodoh
|17
|174
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson
|M. Jackson
|16
|127
|3
|0
|
T. Lamm
|T. Lamm
|11
|109
|0
|0
|
J. Carroll
|J. Carroll
|9
|98
|1
|0
|
C. Whitfield
|C. Whitfield
|14
|93
|1
|0
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|17
|67
|1
|0
|
I. Phillips
|I. Phillips
|11
|61
|0
|0
|
K. Roach
|K. Roach
|5
|43
|1
|0
|
Z. Jackson
|Z. Jackson
|4
|36
|0
|0
|
J. Myers
|J. Myers
|6
|25
|0
|0
|
C. Norman
|C. Norman
|1
|4
|1
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NMEX
UTAHST
27
41
Final FS1
-
13IOWAST
17TEXAS
23
20
Final ABC
-
UMASS
LIB
0
45
Final ESP3
-
NEB
24IOWA
20
26
Final FOX
-
UCF
SFLA
58
46
Final ESPN
-
2ND
19UNC
31
17
Final ABC
-
WYO
UNLV
45
14
Final FS1
-
CMICH
EMICH
31
23
Final CBSSN
-
STNFRD
CAL
24
23
Final FOX
-
15OREG
OREGST
38
41
Final ESPN
-
UK
6FLA
0
060.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
NILL
WMICH
0
064.5 O/U
-20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GAS
GAST
0
052.5 O/U
-2
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
0
051 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
PSU
MICH
0
056.5 O/U
+1
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
SMU
ECU
0
068.5 O/U
+12
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
0
054 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
23OKLAST
0
056 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
0
065 O/U
-10
Sat 12:00pm ESP3
-
MD
12IND
0
064 O/U
-11.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
NCST
CUSE
0
050.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
068.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
RICE
0
044.5 O/U
-12
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
MIAOH
AKRON
0
055.5 O/U
+14
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
067 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:00pm
-
20CSTCAR
TXSTSM
0
058 O/U
+17
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
SALA
ARKST
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
LAMON
0
054.5 O/U
+28.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
0
048.5 O/U
-13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
22AUBURN
1BAMA
0
063 O/U
-24.5
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
PITT
3CLEM
0
057.5 O/U
-22.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
8NWEST
MICHST
0
041.5 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
MISSST
MISS
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SJST
BOISE
0
058 O/U
-11.5
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
LVILLE
BC
0
055.5 O/U
PK
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
RUT
PURDUE
0
060.5 O/U
-11
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
COLO
0
051 O/U
-3
Sat 5:00pm PACN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
057 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
LSU
5TXAM
0
061.5 O/U
-16
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR
0
044.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
WASH
0
047.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
9UGA
SC
0
049 O/U
+21.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
FSU
0
058.5 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TCU
KANSAS
0
051.5 O/U
+24
Sat 8:00pm FS1
-
ARIZ
UCLA
0
069 O/U
-10.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
061.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm
-
25TULSA
HOU
0
0
PPD ESPU
-
LATECH
FIU
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
FAU
MTSU
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
MEMP
NAVY
0
0
PPD CBSSN
-
COLOST
AF
0
0
CBSSN
-
USM
UAB
0
0
CBSSN
-
SDGST
FRESNO
0
0
FS1
-
WASH
WASHST
0
0
ESPN
-
4OHIOST
ILL
0
0
FS1
-
MINN
16WISC
0
0
BTN
-
7CINCY
TEMPLE
0
0
ESPU
-
UTAH
ARIZST
0
0