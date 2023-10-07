While many of the noon ET games on the Week 6 college football schedule are getting a bulk of the attention, the week also ends with one of the most exciting players in college football in recent memory. Caleb Williams and No. 9 USC host Arizona at 10:30 p.m. ET in the final Saturday game of the Week 6 college football schedule. USC is a 21.5-point favorite in the latest Week 6 college football odds via SportsLine consensus. Should you back Williams, the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy and become only the second two-time winner of the award in college football history, and his Trojans teammates in Week 6 college football bets?

Other Week 6 college football lines of note include No. 23 LSU (-5.5) vs. No. 21 Missouri, No. 10 Notre Dame (-6.5) vs. No. 25 Louisville, No 11 Alabama (-2) vs. Texas A&M (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) and the huge No. 3 Texas (-5) vs. No. 12 Oklahoma matchup in the 2023 Red River Showdown. Before locking in any college football picks for Week 6 of the 2023 season, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years. He now supplies his unique and colorful brand of football and basketball analysis to SportsLine members.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects.

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 6: No. 20 Kentucky (+14.5) covers at top-ranked Georgia in a 7 p.m. ET SEC East matchup on Saturday. The Bulldogs, the two-time defending national champs, are undefeated this season, but they've yet to cover the spread, going 0-4-1 ATS over their first five contests.

Even when it won the title last season, Georgia only went 8-7 ATS as the Bulldogs are one of those teams that can get their spread inflated based on the school's reputation. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are 5-0 to start the year and have covered against every FBS opponent.

Kentucky is coming off a dominant 33-14 win over Florida last week in which Ray Davis was near unstoppable on the ground. The senior running back rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per carry, against the Gators. Kentucky gave Georgia a challenge last season also, holding the Bulldogs to a season-low 16 points last year in a 16-6 loss.

Marshall notes that the Wildcats have covered each of their last four head-to-head matchups while the Under has also hit in each of those games. Considering Georgia's failures to cover the spread this season and Kentucky holding Georgia to 16 points last season, Marshall is behind both Kentucky (+14.5) covering and backing the Under (47). See which other picks to make here.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Maryland vs. Ohio State (-19, 57)

LSU vs. Missouri (+5.5, 64.5)

Oklahoma vs. Texas (-5, 60.5)

Washington State vs. UCLA (-3.5, 60.5)

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State (-23.5, 52.5)

Syracuse vs. UNC (-9.5, 59.5)

Colorado vs. Arizona State (+3.5, 59)

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (+2, 46)

Kentucky vs. Georgia (-14.5, 47)

Notre Dame vs. Louisville (+6.5, 53.5)

Michigan vs. Minnesota (+18.5, 46)

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss (-13, 61.5)

Georgia Tech vs. Miami (-20, 57)

Fresno State vs. Wyoming (+6, 43.5)

Oregon State vs. California (+7.5, 51)

Arizona vs. USC (-21, 72)