For a college football weekend with three games between teams ranked in the top 25, there was surprisingly few major adjustments to the new AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday. Alabama remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the country, collecting all 62 first-place votes, followed by Notre Dame at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3 and Clemson at No. 4. Texas A&M held on to its advantage over Florida for No. 5 and with Cincinnati and BYU in place, the entire top eight saw no changes from last week's balloting.

Iowa State is a team to note as it moved up No. 15 to No. 12 after its win against Texas in Austin, marking the highest ranking for the Cyclones in the poll since the team got all the way up to No. 9 in 2002 with Seneca Wallace at quarterback and Dan McCarney as head coach. Matt Campbell has Iowa State one win away from clinching a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game after beating the Longhorns, who fell from No. 20 to outside the top 25.

The jump for Iowa State comes in part as a result of two previously undefeated teams taking their first losses of the season. Oregon was up at No. 9 in last week's balloting after a 3-0 start but now checks in at No. 21 after losing to Oregon State. Northwestern fell from No. 11 to No. 16 after a loss at Michigan State dropped the Wildcats to 5-1 on the season.

Elsewhere, the exits of Auburn and North Carolina, in addition to the Longhorns, opened up the door for Washington, Iowa and Liberty make an appearance in the top 25 in this week's balloting.

Check out the full AP Top 25 poll below:

Dropped out: No. 20 Texas, No. 22 Auburn, No. 25 North Carolina

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 65, Buffalo 56, Texas 39, Auburn 25, Colorado 21, North Carolina State 11, Boise State 8, San Jose State 8, SMU 8, Oregon State 1, UCF 1