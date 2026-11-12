Wake Forest coach Jake Dickert has agreed to a new contract that will significantly increase his staff and roster salary pools. The new contract keeps Dickert in Winston-Salem long term and rebuffs interest from the biggest jobs on the market.

Dickert has done a sensational job at Wake Forest, recording a 17-5 record, including 8-1 this season with the only loss coming against Miami. His 9-4 debut campaign marked the most wins ever by a first-year coach at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons rank No. 13 in the most recent College Football Playoff Rankings.

"Wake Forest University is committed to football success at the highest level and Coach Dickert has done an extraordinary job of inspiring belief among our players, fans and the entire Demon Deacon community," Wake Forest athletic director John Currie said in a statement. "I am grateful for his and Candice's commitment and trust and especially appreciate President Rodriguez and our Board leadership recognizing that now was the time to go ahead and eliminate any outside speculation so that our team and Deacon Nation can put all our energy into the stretch run of this special season."

With Dickert secured, eyes will soon turn to offensive coordinator Rob Ezell and quarterback Gio Lopez. Ezell is in his first year as a playcaller at the Power Four level and is leading the No. 9 offense in the sport. Lopez has an 18-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and the No. 8 QBR nationally.

No. 13 Wake Forest travels to face SMU on Saturday, with the winner taking over the new favorite to reach the ACC Championship Game against Miami.

Resetting the coach market

Dickert was repeatedly mentioned as a hot name in the coaching carousel after his impressive job at Wake Forest. He was elevated to head coach at Washington State in 2021, ultimately leading the Cougars to an 8-4 record and three bowl games in four years.

Because of his newfound ties to the ACC, Dickert was a popular name at Florida State to help solidify the program. With Dickert now off the board, Florida State's search now turns elsewhere, including towards former coach Jimbo Fisher. Duke's Manny Diaz and Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham have also been rumored for the move.