Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot

Austin Peay • #0 • DB

Will Hardrick

player headshot
Next Game
Sat, Aug 30 @ 7:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders (0-0)
  • Johnny (Red) Floyd Stadium
Game Preview

United Athletic Standings

Team Conf Overall
TRLST
 0-0 1-0
SUT
 0-0 0-0
AP
 0-0 0-0
EKY
 0-0 0-0
CAR
 0-0 0-0
NAL
 0-0 0-0
WESTGA
 0-0 0-0
ABIL
 0-0 0-0
UTTCH
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings

Top Will Hardrick News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-1, 160 lbs
Birthplace: Adamsville, AL
Class: Senior