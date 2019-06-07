Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

With Didi Gregorius (elbow) set to come off the 60-day injured list Friday, Estrada will head to the minor leagues. He hit .304 with three home runs, 11 RBI and two stolen bases over 24 games in the big leagues since being promoted April 20.