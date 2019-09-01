Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Perez will give way to Kevin Plawecki behind the dish as the Tribe concludes its series in Tampa Bay with an afternoon game. Cleveland's top backstop ended August with a whimper, going 0-for-4 in Saturday's 9-6 loss to finish the month with a .139/.225/.278 slash line.

More News
Our Latest Stories