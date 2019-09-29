Play

Perez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

With the Tribe eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the weekend, Perez will close the season with two straight turns on the bench after he had handled one of the larger workloads among all catchers in baseball in 2019. Kevin Plawecki will fill in for Perez behind the dish.

