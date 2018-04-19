A.J. Griffin: Cut loose by Mets
Griffin was released by the Mets on Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Griffin allowed 16 runs on 13 hits and six walks across three innings in his first two starts with Triple-A Las Vegas this season, so the Mets decided to cut the 30-year-old loose. He's made 41 big-league appearances (38 starts) over the previous two seasons, albeit to little success (5.41 ERA across 196.1 innings), so he should be able to find a minor-league deal elsewhere.
