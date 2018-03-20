The Mets reassigned Griffin to their minor-league camp Tuesday.

New York may not have Jason Vargas (hand) available for the start of the season, but with Zack Wheeler ready to step in and experienced starters in Seth Lugo, Robert Gsellman and Rafael Montero also on hand, Griffin doesn't have a clear path to the big-league rotation. If the Mets' pitching staff retains relatively sound health over the first couple months of the season, Griffin could request a release from his minor-league contract in order to pursue opportunities elsewhere.