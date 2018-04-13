Mets' A.J. Griffin: Temporarily inactive with Triple-A
Griffin was placed on the temporarily inactive list, Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
No word has come forth as to why Griffin was moved to this list, but it may turn out to be nothing. The minor-league inactive lists are typically very flexible, so he could be out for a pretty short period of time.
