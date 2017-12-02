A.J. Griffin: Non-tendered by Rangers
The Rangers declined to tender Griffin a contract for 2018.
Griffin got off to a great start last season, posting a 3.15 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over his first six starts, but he missed a large chunk of time with an oblique injury and mostly struggled upon his return in August (6.10 ERA, 1.41 ERA over his final 38.1 innings). Home runs were the big problem, with Griffin serving up a whopping 20 long balls in just 77.1 innings (12 on the road). He figures to have to settle for a minor-league deal in free agency.
