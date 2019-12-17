Play

Sanchez has agreed to a multi-year contract with the Yomiuri Giants, Robert Murray reports.

Sanchez, who was with the Pirates in MLB in 2017, played the past two seasons in South Korea and will move to Japan. He went 17-5 with a 2.62 ERA with the SK Wyverns last season. He'll move to the Nippon Professional Baseball league, spurning interest from MLB teams.

