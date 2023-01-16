Sanchez agreed Monday with the Padres on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 33-year-old right-hander will be making his return to affiliated ball in 2023 after spending the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Yomiuri Giants before sitting out the entire 2022 campaign. Sanchez, who previously received a cup of coffee in the big leagues with Pittsburgh in 2017, submitted a 4.68 ERA and 54:23 K:BB in 73 innings over his final season in Japan.