Angel Sanchez: Released by Pirates
Sanchez was released by the Pirates on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez had a tough time when he got his first taste of the majors in 2017. He pitched 12.1 innings over eight games, during which he allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and a walk. He struggled keeping the ball in the park, as five of said hits were home runs. If another team opts to sign Sanchez, he'll likely serve as organizational depth in the bullpen.
More News
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...