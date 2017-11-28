Sanchez was released by the Pirates on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez had a tough time when he got his first taste of the majors in 2017. He pitched 12.1 innings over eight games, during which he allowed 12 runs on 16 hits and a walk. He struggled keeping the ball in the park, as five of said hits were home runs. If another team opts to sign Sanchez, he'll likely serve as organizational depth in the bullpen.