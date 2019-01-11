Heaney signed a one-year, $3.4 million contract with the Angels on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Heaney has spent time in the majors during each of the past five seasons, with his 30-start campaign in 2018 leading to a sizable pay raise for the southpaw. The 27-year-old had a 4.15 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 over 180 innings last season, and is set to enter 2019 as a key piece of the Angels' starting rotation.