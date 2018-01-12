Angels' C.J. Cron: Avoids arbitration with Angels

Cron agreed to a one-year $2.3 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

This was his first of three offseasons as an arbitration-eligible player. Cron may struggle to see enough at-bats to be useful in most mixed leagues this season, as Luis Valbuena figures to start at first base against most righties, and Albert Pujols will also start at first when Shohei Ohtani gets starts at DH. Cron hit .248/.305/.437 with 16 home runs in 373 plate appearances last season.