Angels' C.J. Cron: Avoids arbitration with Angels
Cron agreed to a one-year $2.3 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
This was his first of three offseasons as an arbitration-eligible player. Cron may struggle to see enough at-bats to be useful in most mixed leagues this season, as Luis Valbuena figures to start at first base against most righties, and Albert Pujols will also start at first when Shohei Ohtani gets starts at DH. Cron hit .248/.305/.437 with 16 home runs in 373 plate appearances last season.
More News
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...