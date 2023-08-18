Cron was set to have his ailing back re-evaluated Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cron has started just one of the last four games and wasn't available to play off the bench in the Angels' most recent contest Wednesday due to a nagging back issue which dates back to earlier this season when he was with the Rockies. With the news that Nolan Schanuel is being called up, it's possible Cron will be the corresponding move for that transaction. Even without the injury, Cron likely would be facing a dip in playing time upon Schanuel's arrival.