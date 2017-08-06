Angels' C.J. Cron: Batting cleanup Sunday
Cron will start at first base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Cron will pick up his second start of the series with lefty Sean Manaea on the mound, resulting in Luis Valbuena heading to the bench. Though Cron had batted seventh his last time out Friday, he'll move up a couple spots as the Angels look to cluster more of their right-handed bats at the top of the order.
More News
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Knocks sixth homer•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Hits bench following three straight starts•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Smashes fifth homer of season Friday•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Hits bench for second straight contest•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Picks up fourth straight start•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Mashes fourth homer•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...