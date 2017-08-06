Cron will start at first base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Cron will pick up his second start of the series with lefty Sean Manaea on the mound, resulting in Luis Valbuena heading to the bench. Though Cron had batted seventh his last time out Friday, he'll move up a couple spots as the Angels look to cluster more of their right-handed bats at the top of the order.