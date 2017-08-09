Cron went 2-for-3 with two RBI against the Orioles on Tuesday.

He's offered a reliable bat -- although in non-everyday playing time -- since being called back up from Triple-A in July. Over 53 at-bats in that span, Cron has hit .302/.351/.566 with four homers and 13 RBI. The solid run has lifted his season average to .240, but the 27-year-old still possesses only middling upside in the fantasy realm.