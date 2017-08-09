Play

Cron went 2-for-3 with two RBI against the Orioles on Tuesday.

He's offered a reliable bat -- although in non-everyday playing time -- since being called back up from Triple-A in July. Over 53 at-bats in that span, Cron has hit .302/.351/.566 with four homers and 13 RBI. The solid run has lifted his season average to .240, but the 27-year-old still possesses only middling upside in the fantasy realm.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast