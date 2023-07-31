Cron and Randal Grichuk were traded from the Rockies to the Angels on Sunday in exchange for Jake Madden and Mason Albright, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Cron spent his first four major-league seasons with the Angels, and he'll return to the organization as the team attempts to bolster its roster ahead of the trade deadline. The 33-year-old has missed some time due to injuries this year but has slashed .259/.300/.473 with 11 home runs, 32 RBI and 31 runs over 55 games. Cron should have an opportunity to carve out an everyday role with the Angels as long as he remains healthy down the stretch.