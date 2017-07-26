Angels' C.J. Cron: Hits bench for second straight contest
Cron is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Indians.
After a string of four straight starts with lefties on the mound for the opposition, Cron retreated to the bench for Tuesday's series opener, as righty Mike Clevinger took the hill for the Tribe. Cron will sit again Wednesday in favor of Luis Valbuena with another righty in Carlos Carrasco on the mound, so it appears safe to conclude that Cron is still on the short end of a platoon at first base.
