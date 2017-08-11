Angels' C.J. Cron: Homers again Thursday
Cron went 2-for-3 with his eighth home run of the season -- and second in as many days -- in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.
It has been a season marred with injuries and inconsistent playing time, but the 27-year-old appears to have finally found his groove in the month of August, batting .414 (12-for-29) with three homers over eight games. Yunel Escobar's (hamstring) placement on the disabled list has opened up a couple weeks of everyday playing time for Cron, and with the way he is locked in at the plate right now, he makes a solid short-term pickup for any fantasy owner in need of some pop.
