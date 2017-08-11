Play

Cron went 2-for-3 with his eighth home run of the season -- and second in as many days -- in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

It has been a season marred with injuries and inconsistent playing time, but the 27-year-old appears to have finally found his groove in the month of August, batting .414 (12-for-29) with three homers over eight games. Yunel Escobar's (hamstring) placement on the disabled list has opened up a couple weeks of everyday playing time for Cron, and with the way he is locked in at the plate right now, he makes a solid short-term pickup for any fantasy owner in need of some pop.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast